What Recent Market Trends Mean for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s (HASI) Stock

In the past week, HASI stock has gone up by 6.74%, with a monthly gain of 5.82% and a quarterly plunge of -1.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.94% for HASI stock, with a simple moving average of -10.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) is 133.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HASI is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) is $43.29, which is $13.07 above the current market price. The public float for HASI is 107.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.29% of that float. On June 14, 2023, HASI’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

HASI) stock’s latest price update

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.15 in relation to its previous close of 25.37. However, the company has experienced a 6.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $34 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

HASI Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI rose by +6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.99. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. saw -7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Rose Nathaniel, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $24.10 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rose Nathaniel now owns 158,164 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., valued at $241,000 using the latest closing price.

Lipson Jeffrey, the Chief Executive Officer of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $24.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Lipson Jeffrey is holding 32,925 shares at $73,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.71 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI), the company’s capital structure generated 181.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.52. Total debt to assets is 62.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.