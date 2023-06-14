What Recent Market Trends Mean for Applied UV Inc.’s (AUVI) Stock

In the past week, AUVI stock has gone up by 0.74%, with a monthly decline of -21.90% and a quarterly plunge of -53.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.50% for Applied UV Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.67% for AUVI stock, with a simple moving average of -61.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is $12.50, which is $24.35 above the current market price. The public float for AUVI is 2.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On June 14, 2023, AUVI’s average trading volume was 68.47K shares.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.25 in relation to its previous close of 1.79. However, the company has experienced a 0.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AUVI Trading at -33.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUVI rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1632. In addition, Applied UV Inc. saw -57.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUVI starting from WOO MONICA L, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Jan 12. After this action, WOO MONICA L now owns 22,100 shares of Applied UV Inc., valued at $1,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.04 for the present operating margin

+20.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied UV Inc. stands at -82.30. Equity return is now at value -92.30, with -47.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.