Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) has jumped by 14.55 compared to previous close of 0.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) is $1.90, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for VVOS is 18.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On June 14, 2023, VVOS’s average trading volume was 170.46K shares.

VVOS’s Market Performance

The stock of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) has seen a 22.15% increase in the past week, with a 53.85% rise in the past month, and a 41.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.42% for VVOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.51% for VVOS’s stock, with a -26.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VVOS Trading at 39.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.03%, as shares surge +52.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS rose by +22.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4009. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. saw 25.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVOS starting from Huntsman Ronald Kirk, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 23. After this action, Huntsman Ronald Kirk now owns 47,500 shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-156.21 for the present operating margin

+58.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -148.81. Equity return is now at value -221.60, with -109.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.