Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 219.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/31/22 that Verisk to Sell Energy-Analytics Unit

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is 46.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRSK is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) is $222.17, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for VRSK is 143.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% of that float. On June 14, 2023, VRSK’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

VRSK’s Market Performance

VRSK’s stock has seen a -1.89% decrease for the week, with a 0.99% rise in the past month and a 20.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for Verisk Analytics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.89% for VRSK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $243 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

VRSK Trading at 5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $219.20. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw 23.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Daffan Nicholas, who sale 1,561 shares at the price of $219.36 back on Jun 12. After this action, Daffan Nicholas now owns 40,875 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $342,421 using the latest closing price.

LISS SAMUEL G, the Director of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 11,589 shares at $223.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that LISS SAMUEL G is holding 68,310 shares at $2,594,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.30 for the present operating margin

+57.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. stands at +41.72. The total capital return value is set at 16.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.49. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 226.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.34. Total debt to assets is 56.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.