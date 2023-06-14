Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) is above average at 12.77x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) is $16.75, which is $6.93 above the current market price. The public float for MDRX is 106.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MDRX on June 14, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

MDRX stock's latest price update

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 12.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MDRX’s Market Performance

MDRX’s stock has risen by 0.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.12% and a quarterly drop of -12.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.19% for Veradigm Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for MDRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDRX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MDRX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MDRX in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $13 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

MDRX Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDRX rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.98. In addition, Veradigm Inc. saw -31.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDRX starting from Poulton Richard J., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $17.33 back on Feb 16. After this action, Poulton Richard J. now owns 669,017 shares of Veradigm Inc., valued at $173,304 using the latest closing price.

Poulton Richard J., the CEO of Veradigm Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $17.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Poulton Richard J. is holding 679,017 shares at $173,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.79 for the present operating margin

+38.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veradigm Inc. stands at +8.91. The total capital return value is set at 4.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.14. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Veradigm Inc. (MDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 30.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.58. Total debt to assets is 17.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.