Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.65 in relation to its previous close of 0.66. However, the company has experienced a -6.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/21 that Vacation-Rental Manager Vacasa Aims to Add Homes After Public Listing

Is It Worth Investing in Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is $1.53, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for VCSA is 110.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.22% of that float. On June 14, 2023, VCSA’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

VCSA’s Market Performance

VCSA stock saw a decrease of -6.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.41% and a quarterly a decrease of -32.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.23% for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.47% for VCSA stock, with a simple moving average of -63.78% for the last 200 days.

VCSA Trading at -14.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.51%, as shares sank -10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCSA fell by -6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7250. In addition, Vacasa Inc. saw -47.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCSA starting from Mossytree Inc., who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Jun 08. After this action, Mossytree Inc. now owns 2,428,537 shares of Vacasa Inc., valued at $105,000 using the latest closing price.

Breon Eric, the 10% Owner of Vacasa Inc., sale 252,085 shares at $0.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Breon Eric is holding 2,578,537 shares at $186,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.20 for the present operating margin

+23.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vacasa Inc. stands at -14.98. Equity return is now at value -43.50, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Vacasa Inc. (VCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 8.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.03. Total debt to assets is 2.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.