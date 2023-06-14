urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.77 compared to its previous closing price of 1.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 29.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) Right Now?

The public float for UGRO is 7.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UGRO on June 14, 2023 was 101.68K shares.

UGRO’s Market Performance

UGRO’s stock has seen a 29.27% increase for the week, with a 12.77% rise in the past month and a -49.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.95% for urban-gro Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.82% for UGRO’s stock, with a -49.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGRO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for UGRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UGRO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $20 based on the research report published on March 21st of the previous year 2022.

UGRO Trading at -9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.62%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGRO rose by +29.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3979. In addition, urban-gro Inc. saw -41.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGRO starting from WILKS LEWIS, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Jun 12. After this action, WILKS LEWIS now owns 116,306 shares of urban-gro Inc., valued at $13,969 using the latest closing price.

Nattrass Bradley John, the Chief Executive Officer of urban-gro Inc., purchase 28,416 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Nattrass Bradley John is holding 1,900,000 shares at $35,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGRO

Equity return is now at value -28.70, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.