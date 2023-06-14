Upwork Inc. (UPWK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UPWK is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UPWK is $11.64, which is $2.31 above the current price. The public float for UPWK is 120.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPWK on June 14, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

UPWK) stock’s latest price update

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK)’s stock price has soared by 7.99 in relation to previous closing price of 8.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UPWK’s Market Performance

UPWK’s stock has risen by 2.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.62% and a quarterly drop of -10.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.26% for Upwork Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.93% for UPWK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

UPWK Trading at 2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +15.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw -10.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Marie Olivier, who sale 2,572 shares at the price of $8.36 back on May 22. After this action, Marie Olivier now owns 14,036 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $21,507 using the latest closing price.

Brown Hayden, the President & CEO of Upwork Inc., sale 22,946 shares at $8.21 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Brown Hayden is holding 986,352 shares at $188,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

+74.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc. stands at -14.54. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc. (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 233.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.04. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.