Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UPC is 9.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPC on June 14, 2023 was 34.08K shares.

UPC) stock’s latest price update

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC)’s stock price has decreased by -6.74 compared to its previous closing price of 0.96. However, the company has seen a 8.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UPC’s Market Performance

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) has experienced a 8.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.43% rise in the past month, and a 57.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.86% for UPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.66% for UPC’s stock, with a 2.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UPC Trading at 44.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.20%, as shares surge +34.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPC rose by +8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7165. In addition, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC saw -37.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.53 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stands at -21.76. The total capital return value is set at -13.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.58. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC), the company’s capital structure generated 8.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.