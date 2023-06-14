Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is 14.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UHS is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is $153.19, which is $6.43 above the current market price. The public float for UHS is 61.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. On June 14, 2023, UHS’s average trading volume was 615.67K shares.

UHS) stock’s latest price update

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS)’s stock price has soared by 4.73 in relation to previous closing price of 140.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/26/22 that Universal Health Services Stock Sinks on Weak Earnings. Blame Covid-19 for a Worker Shortage.

UHS’s Market Performance

UHS’s stock has risen by 7.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.94% and a quarterly rise of 25.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Universal Health Services Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.42% for UHS’s stock, with a 16.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UHS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UHS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UHS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $163 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

UHS Trading at 8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHS rose by +7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.39. In addition, Universal Health Services Inc. saw 4.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHS starting from McDonnell Eileen C., who sale 1,680 shares at the price of $134.64 back on May 17. After this action, McDonnell Eileen C. now owns 5,316 shares of Universal Health Services Inc., valued at $226,189 using the latest closing price.

FILTON STEVE, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Universal Health Services Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $139.08 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that FILTON STEVE is holding 93,800 shares at $3,477,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.92 for the present operating margin

+7.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Health Services Inc. stands at +5.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS), the company’s capital structure generated 89.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.10. Total debt to assets is 37.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.