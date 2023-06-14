Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) Stock

In the past week, YPF stock has gone down by -0.26%, with a monthly gain of 12.29% and a quarterly surge of 34.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for YPF Sociedad Anonima The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.30% for YPF stock, with a simple moving average of 31.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by analysts is $16.23, which is -$2.18 below the current market price. The public float for YPF is 387.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of YPF was 1.89M shares.

YPF) stock’s latest price update

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF)’s stock price has plunge by 0.79relation to previous closing price of 12.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $10.50 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

YPF Trading at 8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +15.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.63. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 36.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.05 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF Sociedad Anonima stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.82. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 72.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.04. Total debt to assets is 29.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.