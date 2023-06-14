Understanding the 9.44% Volatility Levels of United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s (UIHC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has gone down by -10.58% for the week, with a 10.19% rise in the past month and a 86.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.44% for UIHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.62% for UIHC’s stock, with a 141.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is $1.90, The public float for UIHC is 19.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UIHC on June 14, 2023 was 624.84K shares.

UIHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) has decreased by -5.39 when compared to last closing price of 4.91.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UIHC Trading at 10.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares surge +13.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIHC fell by -10.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +294.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.35. In addition, United Insurance Holdings Corp. saw 338.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIHC starting from POITEVINT ALEC II, who purchase 944 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Dec 28. After this action, POITEVINT ALEC II now owns 568,944 shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp., valued at $755 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS KERN MICHAEL, the Director of United Insurance Holdings Corp., purchase 26 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that DAVIS KERN MICHAEL is holding 284,644 shares at $21 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-94.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Insurance Holdings Corp. stands at -103.17. The total capital return value is set at -213.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -211.42. Equity return is now at value -472.40, with -7.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.