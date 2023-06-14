Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, TRMB stock has gone up by 4.94%, with a monthly gain of 11.32% and a quarterly surge of 7.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Trimble Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.45% for TRMB’s stock, with a -3.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) is 27.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRMB is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is $57.81, which is $3.44 above the current market price. The public float for TRMB is 245.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On June 14, 2023, TRMB’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

TRMB) stock’s latest price update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB)’s stock price has soared by 2.00 in relation to previous closing price of 51.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/23/21 that BlackBerry, Lucid, Nike: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

TRMB Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.63. In addition, Trimble Inc. saw 2.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from Large Peter, who sale 950 shares at the price of $51.11 back on Mar 08. After this action, Large Peter now owns 154 shares of Trimble Inc., valued at $48,554 using the latest closing price.

Dalton James Calvin, the Director of Trimble Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $53.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Dalton James Calvin is holding 1,936 shares at $79,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+56.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc. stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc. (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 40.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.07. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.