The Volatility of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) Stock: A 6.10% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) has gone up by 6.10% for the week, with a 4.44% rise in the past month and a -0.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.53% for SNDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.91% for SNDX’s stock, with a -4.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNDX is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is $33.78, which is $11.91 above the current market price. The public float for SNDX is 57.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.84% of that float. On June 14, 2023, SNDX’s average trading volume was 937.04K shares.

SNDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) has decreased by -0.99 when compared to last closing price of 22.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $34 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

SNDX Trading at 6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.10. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -13.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Morrison Briggs, who sale 52,855 shares at the price of $21.18 back on Jun 09. After this action, Morrison Briggs now owns 17,836 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,119,421 using the latest closing price.

Morrison Briggs, the Director of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 52,855 shares at $21.41 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Morrison Briggs is holding 17,836 shares at $1,131,478 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.29. Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -35.60 for asset returns.

Based on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.25. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.