The Volatility of Liberty Global plc’s (LBTYA) Stock: A -0.43% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, LBTYA stock has gone down by -0.43%, with a monthly decline of -5.11% and a quarterly plunge of -10.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Liberty Global plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.38% for LBTYA’s stock, with a -13.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LBTYA is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LBTYA is $26.77, which is $12.08 above the current price. The public float for LBTYA is 419.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LBTYA on June 14, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

LBTYA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) has plunged by -2.45 when compared to previous closing price of 16.76, but the company has seen a -0.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBTYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBTYA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for LBTYA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for LBTYA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $23 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

LBTYA Trading at -9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYA fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.69. In addition, Liberty Global plc saw -13.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYA starting from HALL BRYAN H, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $20.04 back on Mar 30. After this action, HALL BRYAN H now owns 120,497 shares of Liberty Global plc, valued at $120,248 using the latest closing price.

HALL BRYAN H, the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of Liberty Global plc, sale 10,000 shares at $19.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that HALL BRYAN H is holding 126,497 shares at $197,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBTYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.14 for the present operating margin

+25.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Global plc stands at +8.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.51. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Global plc (LBTYA), the company’s capital structure generated 69.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.94. Total debt to assets is 36.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.