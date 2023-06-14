The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Braskem S.A.’s (BAK) Stock

The stock of Braskem S.A. (BAK) has gone up by 9.34% for the week, with a 11.45% rise in the past month and a 56.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.84% for BAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.72% for BAK stock, with a simple moving average of 13.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BAK is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Braskem S.A. (BAK) is $13.48, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for BAK is 101.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On June 14, 2023, BAK’s average trading volume was 1.21M shares.

BAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) has plunged by -1.61 when compared to previous closing price of 11.18, but the company has seen a 9.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BAK Trading at 25.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +18.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK rose by +9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.67. In addition, Braskem S.A. saw 19.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. stands at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Braskem S.A. (BAK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.