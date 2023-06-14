The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has plunged by -1.20 when compared to previous closing price of 7.52, but the company has seen a -3.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Private Prisons Still Make Money From Federal Inmates Despite Biden’s Order

Is It Worth Investing in The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is above average at 6.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is $13.67, which is $6.24 above the current market price. The public float for GEO is 118.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GEO on June 14, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

GEO’s Market Performance

GEO’s stock has seen a -3.88% decrease for the week, with a -14.20% drop in the past month and a -9.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for The GEO Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.01% for GEO stock, with a simple moving average of -18.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

GEO Trading at -5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -11.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.77. In addition, The GEO Group Inc. saw -32.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from Black James H., who sale 12,837 shares at the price of $8.36 back on May 17. After this action, Black James H. now owns 0 shares of The GEO Group Inc., valued at $107,253 using the latest closing price.

Black James H., the SVP & Pres, Secure Services of The GEO Group Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $10.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Black James H. is holding 6,373 shares at $32,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+24.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The GEO Group Inc. stands at +5.99. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.85. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on The GEO Group Inc. (GEO), the company’s capital structure generated 197.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.39. Total debt to assets is 61.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.