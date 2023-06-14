The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK)’s stock price has increased by 1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 26.25. However, the company has seen a -0.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is above average at 322.17x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AZEK is $29.90, which is $3.15 above than the current price. The public float for AZEK is 146.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. The average trading volume of AZEK on June 14, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

AZEK’s Market Performance

The stock of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has seen a -0.34% decrease in the past week, with a 7.48% rise in the past month, and a 17.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for AZEK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.18% for AZEK stock, with a simple moving average of 23.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $33 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

AZEK Trading at 5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.02. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw 31.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN, who sale 4,886,250 shares at the price of $25.70 back on Jun 09. After this action, ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN now owns 1,389,740 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $125,576,625 using the latest closing price.

Ares Corporate Opportunities F, the Director of The AZEK Company Inc., sale 4,886,250 shares at $25.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Ares Corporate Opportunities F is holding 1,389,840 shares at $125,576,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.50 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AZEK Company Inc. stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 47.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.37. Total debt to assets is 28.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In summary, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.