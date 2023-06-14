The -70.73% Simple Moving Average of AMTD Digital Inc.’s (HKD) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has seen a 0.46% increase in the past week, with a 0.15% gain in the past month, and a -19.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for HKD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.24% for HKD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -70.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is above average at 34.74x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HKD is 23.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HKD on June 14, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

HKD) stock’s latest price update

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.76 in comparison to its previous close of 6.60, however, the company has experienced a 0.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HKD Trading at -3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.57. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw -34.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc. stands at +108.79. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.