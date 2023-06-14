The 39.82% Simple Moving Average of Shengfeng Development Limited’s (SFWL) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The volatility ratio for the week is 10.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.42% for SFWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.16% for SFWL’s stock, with a 39.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) Right Now?

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SFWL is 6.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.45% of that float. The average trading volume for SFWL on June 14, 2023 was 823.90K shares.

SFWL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) has dropped by -7.02 compared to previous close of 9.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SFWL Trading at 39.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares surge +3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFWL fell by -17.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.24. In addition, Shengfeng Development Limited saw 110.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.66 for the present operating margin

+10.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shengfeng Development Limited stands at +2.10. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.