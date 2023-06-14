The -13.88% Decline of Oatly Group AB’s (OTLY) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, OTLY stock has gone up by 10.64%, with a monthly gain of 4.00% and a quarterly plunge of -2.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.99% for Oatly Group AB The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.19% for OTLY’s stock, with a -6.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for OTLY is 582.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OTLY on June 14, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

OTLY) stock’s latest price update

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 2.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Oatly Names Jean-Christophe Flatin as New CEO and Narrows Quarterly Loss

OTLY Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares surge +12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY rose by +11.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.83. In addition, Oatly Group AB saw 19.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Equity return is now at value -44.50, with -30.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oatly Group AB (OTLY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.