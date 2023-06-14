TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) has dropped by -5.93 compared to previous close of 0.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TFFP is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TFFP is $8.33, which is $7.32 above than the current price. The public float for TFFP is 19.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume of TFFP on June 14, 2023 was 127.31K shares.

TFFP’s Market Performance

TFFP stock saw a decrease of -10.79% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -39.18% and a quarterly a decrease of -47.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.44% for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.55% for TFFP’s stock, with a -74.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFFP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TFFP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFFP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $22 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2022.

TFFP Trading at -28.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares sank -36.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFFP fell by -10.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5313. In addition, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -58.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFFP starting from Weisman Harlan F, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Mar 10. After this action, Weisman Harlan F now owns 214,615 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $131,835 using the latest closing price.

Mikhak Zamaneh, the Chief Medical Officer of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Mikhak Zamaneh is holding 15,000 shares at $12,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFFP

Equity return is now at value -149.60, with -134.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.83.

Conclusion

In summary, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.