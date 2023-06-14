Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TERN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has gone up by 5.64% for the week, with a 5.64% rise in the past month and a 36.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.01% for TERN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.47% for TERN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 44.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is $16.38, which is $4.75 above the current market price. The public float for TERN is 35.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TERN on June 14, 2023 was 465.88K shares.

TERN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) has jumped by 2.03 compared to previous close of 12.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TERN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TERN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $18 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

TERN Trading at 4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +16.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN rose by +5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +177.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.44. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 23.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TERN starting from Lu Hongbo, who purchase 758,620 shares at the price of $7.25 back on Dec 23. After this action, Lu Hongbo now owns 4,340,212 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $5,499,995 using the latest closing price.

Vivo Opportunity, LLC, the 10% Owner of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 758,620 shares at $7.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Vivo Opportunity, LLC is holding 4,340,212 shares at $5,499,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -29.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.