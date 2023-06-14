Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) Stock Records -75.97% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) has seen a -31.93% decrease in the past week, with a -64.97% drop in the past month, and a -75.97% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.96% for TNON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -50.20% for TNON’s stock, with a -65.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) is $3.00, which is $2.38 above the current market price. The public float for TNON is 7.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNON on June 14, 2023 was 41.82K shares.

TNON) stock’s latest price update

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -20.51 compared to its previous closing price of 0.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -31.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TNON Trading at -60.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.54%, as shares sank -65.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNON fell by -31.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1862. In addition, Tenon Medical Inc. saw -60.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNON starting from GINN RICHARD, who sale 64,990 shares at the price of $1.26 back on May 23. After this action, GINN RICHARD now owns 85,318 shares of Tenon Medical Inc., valued at $81,887 using the latest closing price.

FOSTER STEVEN M, the CEO and President of Tenon Medical Inc., sale 27,791 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that FOSTER STEVEN M is holding 44,686 shares at $35,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2709.84 for the present operating margin

-134.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenon Medical Inc. stands at -2737.63. The total capital return value is set at -263.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4,056.36. Equity return is now at value -232.60, with -165.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON), the company’s capital structure generated 14.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.72. Total debt to assets is 8.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.