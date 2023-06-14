TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TGNA is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TGNA is $20.75, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for TGNA is 221.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume for TGNA on June 14, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

TGNA) stock’s latest price update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 16.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TGNA’s Market Performance

TGNA’s stock has fallen by -0.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.62% and a quarterly rise of 4.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for TEGNA Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.45% for TGNA’s stock, with a -14.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGNA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TGNA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TGNA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2022.

TGNA Trading at -0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.05. In addition, TEGNA Inc. saw -23.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.82 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for TEGNA Inc. stands at +19.21. The total capital return value is set at 16.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.45. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on TEGNA Inc. (TGNA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.71. Total debt to assets is 43.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.