Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is above average at 22.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is $17.18, which is $3.38 above the current market price. The public float for TAK is 3.11B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TAK on June 14, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TAK) stock’s latest price update

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.75 in comparison to its previous close of 16.07, however, the company has experienced a -1.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/21 that Pandemic Trades Roar Back: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

TAK’s Market Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has seen a -1.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.16% decline in the past month and a 0.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.80% for TAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.05% for TAK’s stock, with a 7.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

TAK Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.81%, as shares sank -2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAK fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.17. In addition, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited saw 3.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.15 for the present operating margin

+55.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stands at +7.87. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.