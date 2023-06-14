T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32.

The average price predicted for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) by analysts is $92.50, which is -$17.66 below the current market price. The public float for TROW is 219.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.63% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of TROW was 1.52M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TROW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has jumped by 1.07 compared to previous close of 110.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Wall Street Isn’t Fond of T. Rowe Price, but Maybe You Should Be

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW’s stock has fallen by -0.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.20% and a quarterly rise of 4.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.22% for TROW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $98 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

TROW Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.63. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw 2.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Hiebler Jessica M, who sale 1,881 shares at the price of $106.66 back on May 03. After this action, Hiebler Jessica M now owns 11,628 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $200,627 using the latest closing price.

Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 11,969 shares at $114.52 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi is holding 129,436 shares at $1,370,749 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.