Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.95 in comparison to its previous close of 22.69, however, the company has experienced a 38.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

The average price predicted for Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) by analysts is $51.25, which is $30.02 above the current market price. The public float for SRDX is 13.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SRDX was 173.66K shares.

SRDX’s Market Performance

SRDX’s stock has seen a 38.18% increase for the week, with a 36.89% rise in the past month and a 48.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for Surmodics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.89% for SRDX’s stock, with a -5.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRDX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SRDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRDX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $36 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

SRDX Trading at 23.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares surge +38.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRDX rose by +38.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.45. In addition, Surmodics Inc. saw -22.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRDX starting from BEDOYA JOSE H, who sale 4,366 shares at the price of $34.89 back on Nov 28. After this action, BEDOYA JOSE H now owns 24,192 shares of Surmodics Inc., valued at $152,321 using the latest closing price.

DANTZKER DAVID, the Director of Surmodics Inc., sale 2,773 shares at $33.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that DANTZKER DAVID is holding 34,178 shares at $91,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRDX

Equity return is now at value -32.40, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.