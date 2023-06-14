Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SGRY is 2.75.

The public float for SGRY is 66.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.80% of that float. On June 14, 2023, SGRY’s average trading volume was 579.58K shares.

SGRY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) has surged by 6.31 when compared to previous closing price of 39.12, but the company has seen a 7.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SGRY’s Market Performance

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has seen a 7.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.14% gain in the past month and a 33.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for SGRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.82% for SGRY stock, with a simple moving average of 33.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

SGRY Trading at 11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +15.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.81. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc. saw 49.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Owens Bradley R., who sale 7,191 shares at the price of $36.31 back on May 17. After this action, Owens Bradley R. now owns 74,189 shares of Surgery Partners Inc., valued at $261,105 using the latest closing price.

Evans Jason Eric, the Chief Executive Officer of Surgery Partners Inc., sale 7,674 shares at $34.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Evans Jason Eric is holding 426,790 shares at $262,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc. stands at -2.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.20. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 146.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.45. Total debt to assets is 42.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.