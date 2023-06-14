Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY)’s stock price has decreased by -5.39 compared to its previous closing price of 21.14. However, the company has seen a 2.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) Right Now?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.22x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) by analysts is $26.00, which is $6.0 above the current market price. The public float for SNCY is 56.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SNCY was 435.56K shares.

SNCY’s Market Performance

The stock of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) has seen a 2.20% increase in the past week, with a 9.71% rise in the past month, and a 5.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for SNCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.72% for SNCY’s stock, with a 8.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SNCY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

SNCY Trading at 6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +12.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCY rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.85. In addition, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 26.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCY starting from Mays Gregory A., who sale 2,255 shares at the price of $19.61 back on Jun 09. After this action, Mays Gregory A. now owns 32,441 shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $44,221 using the latest closing price.

Bricker Jude, the Chief Executive Officer of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 77,232 shares at $19.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Bricker Jude is holding 83,057 shares at $1,521,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.23 for the present operating margin

+9.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +1.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.75. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY), the company’s capital structure generated 127.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.10. Total debt to assets is 41.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.