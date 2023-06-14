Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.12 in comparison to its previous close of 1.60, however, the company has experienced a -3.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) is $3.00, which is $1.53 above the current market price. The public float for STRM is 35.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STRM on June 14, 2023 was 40.72K shares.

STRM’s Market Performance

STRM stock saw a decrease of -3.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.96% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.78% for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.42% for STRM’s stock, with a -13.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STRM stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for STRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STRM in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $3 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

STRM Trading at -11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.71%, as shares sank -9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRM fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5305. In addition, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. saw -6.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRM starting from LUCAS KENAN, who purchase 757,575 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Oct 26. After this action, LUCAS KENAN now owns 4,824,212 shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc., valued at $999,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.92 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. stands at -45.72. Equity return is now at value -35.10, with -18.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.