Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK)’s stock price has increased by 4.28 compared to its previous closing price of 85.31. However, the company has seen a 8.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is 19.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SWK is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) is $92.00, which is $3.37 above the current market price. The public float for SWK is 147.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% of that float. On June 14, 2023, SWK’s average trading volume was 1.65M shares.

SWK’s Market Performance

The stock of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has seen a 8.57% increase in the past week, with a 12.91% rise in the past month, and a 10.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for SWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.05% for SWK stock, with a simple moving average of 9.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $106 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

SWK Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +12.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK rose by +8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.33. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. saw 18.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Link Janet, who sale 2,581 shares at the price of $85.73 back on Feb 28. After this action, Link Janet now owns 36,352 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., valued at $221,282 using the latest closing price.

Walburger Corbin, the Interim CFO of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., sale 5,248 shares at $80.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Walburger Corbin is holding 17,993 shares at $424,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.39 for the present operating margin

+24.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stands at +1.01. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.09. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK), the company’s capital structure generated 77.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.81. Total debt to assets is 30.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.