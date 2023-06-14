Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.09x.

PSLV currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of PSLV was 3.35M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV) has surged by 1.73 when compared to previous closing price of 8.07, but the company has seen a 2.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSLV’s Market Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a 2.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.20% drop in the past month, and a 10.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.14% for PSLV stock, with a simple moving average of 7.76% for the last 200 days.

PSLV Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.12. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -0.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.