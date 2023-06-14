Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Stock Faces 8.73% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) has seen a 0.94% increase in the past week, with a -9.32% drop in the past month, and a -28.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for SBEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.04% for SBEV’s stock, with a -14.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) by analysts is $2.75, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for SBEV is 26.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SBEV was 183.05K shares.

SBEV) stock’s latest price update

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.17 in comparison to its previous close of 0.98, however, the company has experienced a 0.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SBEV Trading at -9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -13.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBEV rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1070. In addition, Splash Beverage Group Inc. saw 11.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBEV starting from Nistico Robert, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Apr 14. After this action, Nistico Robert now owns 1,379,000 shares of Splash Beverage Group Inc., valued at $13,788 using the latest closing price.

Nistico Robert, the CEO and Chairman of Splash Beverage Group Inc., purchase 17,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Nistico Robert is holding 1,367,000 shares at $19,882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBEV

Equity return is now at value -202.50, with -118.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.