Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Sonos Inc. (SONO) has seen a 1.94% increase in the past week, with a 3.96% gain in the past month, and a -15.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for SONO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.25% for SONO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SONO is 1.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sonos Inc. (SONO) is $22.18, which is $6.16 above the current market price. The public float for SONO is 124.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.74% of that float. On June 14, 2023, SONO’s average trading volume was 2.03M shares.

SONO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) has increased by 1.69 when compared to last closing price of 16.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that Sonos Jumps After Beating Earnings Expectations

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2022.

SONO Trading at -10.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.23. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw -3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Coles Joanna, who sale 905 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jun 05. After this action, Coles Joanna now owns 22,058 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $13,575 using the latest closing price.

Bouvat-Merlin Maxime, the Chief Product Officer of Sonos Inc., sale 6,060 shares at $15.41 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Bouvat-Merlin Maxime is holding 29,177 shares at $93,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.41 for the present operating margin

+45.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc. stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 18.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.33. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc. (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 3.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sonos Inc. (SONO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.