Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) Stock Experiences -15.16% Monthly Change

The stock of Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) has seen a -6.73% decrease in the past week, with a -15.16% drop in the past month, and a -24.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for XPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.47% for XPL’s stock, with a -12.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX: XPL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) is $0.90, The public float for XPL is 55.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPL on June 14, 2023 was 50.31K shares.

XPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX: XPL) has dropped by -10.18 compared to previous close of 0.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for XPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.80 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the previous year 2014.

XPL Trading at -13.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPL fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5888. In addition, Solitario Zinc Corp. saw -13.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XPL

The total capital return value is set at -16.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.51. Equity return is now at value -17.20, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.