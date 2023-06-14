SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) is $28.67, which is -$0.83 below the current market price. The public float for SGH is 46.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGH on June 14, 2023 was 668.83K shares.

SGH) stock’s latest price update

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH)’s stock price has surge by 8.09relation to previous closing price of 23.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/22 that Beyond Meat, Sea, Simply Good Foods, GM: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SGH’s Market Performance

SGH’s stock has risen by 9.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 57.62% and a quarterly rise of 60.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.56% for SMART Global Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.33% for SGH’s stock, with a 53.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SGH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on June 30th of the previous year 2022.

SGH Trading at 40.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +50.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGH rose by +9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.94. In addition, SMART Global Holdings Inc. saw 72.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGH starting from Pacheco Jack A, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $20.00 back on May 22. After this action, Pacheco Jack A now owns 205,511 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc., valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Pacheco Jack A, the EVP, COO, Pres, Mem Solutions of SMART Global Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Pacheco Jack A is holding 205,511 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+24.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for SMART Global Holdings Inc. stands at +3.66. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH), the company’s capital structure generated 181.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.50. Total debt to assets is 42.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.