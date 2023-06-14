Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is above average at 22.75x. The 36-month beta value for SIX is also noteworthy at 2.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SIX is $32.38, which is $4.03 above than the current price. The public float for SIX is 81.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.58% of that float. The average trading volume of SIX on June 14, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SIX) stock’s latest price update

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX)’s stock price has increased by 2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 27.73. However, the company has seen a 4.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/22 that Activist Investor Urges Six Flags to Monetize Its Real Estate

SIX’s Market Performance

SIX’s stock has risen by 4.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.50% and a quarterly rise of 11.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.54% for SIX’s stock, with a 17.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

SIX Trading at 10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX rose by +4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.44. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw 21.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Mick Gary, who purchase 5,812 shares at the price of $26.98 back on Jun 09. After this action, Mick Gary now owns 89,737 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $156,808 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchase 1,500 shares at $25.36 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Mick Gary is holding 84,737 shares at $38,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.92 for the present operating margin

+39.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stands at +8.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.56. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.