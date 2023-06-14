Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is 16.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPG is 1.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) is $129.87, which is $19.31 above the current market price. The public float for SPG is 325.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On June 14, 2023, SPG’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

SPG) stock’s latest price update

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG)’s stock price has increased by 0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 109.96. However, the company has seen a 1.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Peloton, Pfizer, Meta, General Motors: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SPG’s Market Performance

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has seen a 1.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.33% gain in the past month and a -1.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for SPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.62% for SPG’s stock, with a -0.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $150 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

SPG Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPG rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.26. In addition, Simon Property Group Inc. saw -5.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPG starting from SMITH J ALBERT JR, who purchase 690 shares at the price of $109.33 back on Mar 31. After this action, SMITH J ALBERT JR now owns 60,167 shares of Simon Property Group Inc., valued at $75,438 using the latest closing price.

HORN KAREN N, the Director of Simon Property Group Inc., purchase 551 shares at $109.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that HORN KAREN N is holding 34,079 shares at $60,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.08 for the present operating margin

+57.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Simon Property Group Inc. stands at +40.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.84. Equity return is now at value 71.60, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG), the company’s capital structure generated 811.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.03. Total debt to assets is 77.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 779.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.