Should You Invest in Sysco Corporation (SYY) Now?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SYY is at 1.10.

The public float for SYY is 506.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume for SYY on June 14, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SYY) stock’s latest price update

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.59 in relation to its previous close of 72.33. However, the company has experienced a -0.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/28/23 that Sysco Hires Kenny Cheung as Finance Chief

SYY’s Market Performance

Sysco Corporation (SYY) has experienced a -0.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.52% drop in the past month, and a -2.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for SYY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.98% for SYY’s stock, with a -6.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $90 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

SYY Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.97. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw -4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Talton Sheila, who sale 2,469 shares at the price of $77.24 back on Feb 02. After this action, Talton Sheila now owns 11,877 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $190,696 using the latest closing price.

Bertrand Greg D, the EVP of Sysco Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $85.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Bertrand Greg D is holding 40,931 shares at $1,020,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Equity return is now at value 112.30, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sysco Corporation (SYY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.