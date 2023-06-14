Should You Invest in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Now?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LULU is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LULU is $416.74, which is $43.29 above the current market price. The public float for LULU is 106.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.71% of that float. The average trading volume for LULU on June 14, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

LULU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) has surged by 0.05 when compared to previous closing price of 368.18, but the company has seen a 3.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/23 that Lululemon Stock Surges. It’s Still In Demand.

LULU’s Market Performance

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has experienced a 3.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.08% drop in the past month, and a 24.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for LULU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.43% for LULU stock, with a simple moving average of 10.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $450 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

LULU Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $355.79. In addition, Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw 14.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from BURGOYNE CELESTE, who sale 17,343 shares at the price of $362.00 back on Mar 31. After this action, BURGOYNE CELESTE now owns 15,302 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc., valued at $6,278,170 using the latest closing price.

Henry Kathryn, the Director of Lululemon Athletica Inc., sale 189 shares at $351.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Henry Kathryn is holding 4,102 shares at $66,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+55.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stands at +10.54. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 17.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.