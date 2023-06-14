Should You Invest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HR is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HR is $21.75, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for HR is 378.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.26% of that float. The average trading volume for HR on June 14, 2023 was 2.75M shares.

HR) stock’s latest price update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 19.61. However, the company has seen a 0.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HR’s Market Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has seen a 0.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.28% decline in the past month and a 1.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for HR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.89% for HR’s stock, with a -3.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HR Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.09. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated saw 1.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from Kilroy James Joseph IV, who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $19.02 back on Mar 08. After this action, Kilroy James Joseph IV now owns 26,601 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, valued at $45,647 using the latest closing price.

Kilroy James Joseph IV, the Director of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, purchase 10,000 shares at $19.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Kilroy James Joseph IV is holding 24,201 shares at $192,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.30 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stands at +12.89. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.