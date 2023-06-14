Should You Invest in Express Inc. (EXPR) Now?

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EXPR is at 1.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXPR is $2.00, which is $1.34 above the current market price. The public float for EXPR is 65.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.61% of that float. The average trading volume for EXPR on June 14, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

EXPR) stock’s latest price update

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.64 in relation to its previous close of 0.61. However, the company has experienced a 5.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EXPR’s Market Performance

EXPR’s stock has risen by 5.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.66% and a quarterly drop of -25.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.95% for Express Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.85% for EXPR’s stock, with a -36.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for EXPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2018.

EXPR Trading at -12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares sank -18.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPR rose by +5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6749. In addition, Express Inc. saw -35.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPR starting from SHMIDMAN YEHUDA, who purchase 5,434,783 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Jan 25. After this action, SHMIDMAN YEHUDA now owns 5,434,783 shares of Express Inc., valued at $25,000,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.54 for the present operating margin

+28.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Express Inc. stands at +15.76. Equity return is now at value -48.00, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Express Inc. (EXPR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.