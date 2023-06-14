Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWAV is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SWAV is $289.33, which is -$10.5 below the current price. The public float for SWAV is 35.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWAV on June 14, 2023 was 556.20K shares.

SWAV) stock’s latest price update

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.70 in comparison to its previous close of 291.94, however, the company has experienced a 4.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SWAV’s Market Performance

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has seen a 4.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.69% gain in the past month and a 48.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for SWAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.04% for SWAV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $291 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

SWAV Trading at 9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +7.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $283.82. In addition, Shockwave Medical Inc. saw 45.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from Zacharias Isaac, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $277.53 back on May 26. After this action, Zacharias Isaac now owns 65,223 shares of Shockwave Medical Inc., valued at $1,110,120 using the latest closing price.

WATKINS FRANK T, the Director of Shockwave Medical Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $278.32 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that WATKINS FRANK T is holding 3,796 shares at $834,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+86.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shockwave Medical Inc. stands at +44.10. The total capital return value is set at 28.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.69. Equity return is now at value 55.20, with 41.40 for asset returns.

Based on Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.57. Total debt to assets is 9.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.