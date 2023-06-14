Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO)’s stock price has soared by 12.40 in relation to previous closing price of 0.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SECO is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SECO is $1359.01, The public float for SECO is 5.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.05% of that float. The average trading volume for SECO on June 14, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

SECO’s Market Performance

The stock of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has seen a 7.41% increase in the past week, with a 7.03% rise in the past month, and a 58.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.97% for SECO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.69% for SECO’s stock, with a -51.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SECO Trading at 8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.70%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8580. In addition, Secoo Holding Limited saw -48.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.82 for the present operating margin

+3.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Secoo Holding Limited stands at -18.07. The total capital return value is set at -17.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.03. Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -29.00 for asset returns.

Based on Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), the company’s capital structure generated 78.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.06. Total debt to assets is 31.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.