Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SATX is 34.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SATX on June 14, 2023 was 632.43K shares.

SATX) stock’s latest price update

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX)’s stock price has soared by 9.09 in relation to previous closing price of 0.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SATX’s Market Performance

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has experienced a 5.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.31% rise in the past month, and a -47.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.84% for SATX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.02% for SATX’s stock, with a -93.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SATX Trading at -21.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +18.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATX rose by +5.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4482. In addition, Satixfy Communications Ltd. saw -93.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-325.55 for the present operating margin

+46.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Satixfy Communications Ltd. stands at -3743.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.