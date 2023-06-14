Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STRC is $2.75, which is $2.32 above the current price. The public float for STRC is 78.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STRC on June 14, 2023 was 366.20K shares.

STRC) stock’s latest price update

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC)’s stock price has soared by 22.44 in relation to previous closing price of 0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STRC’s Market Performance

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has experienced a 19.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.06% rise in the past month, and a -9.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.23% for STRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.01% for STRC’s stock, with a -61.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STRC Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.24%, as shares surge +22.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRC rose by +19.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3753. In addition, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation saw -23.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRC starting from Hamer Andrew, who purchase 32,000 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Mar 31. After this action, Hamer Andrew now owns 958,807 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, valued at $15,261 using the latest closing price.

GARAGIC DENIS, the Chief Technology Officer of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, purchase 14,765 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that GARAGIC DENIS is holding 336,458 shares at $7,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-733.08 for the present operating margin

+5.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stands at -1078.52. The total capital return value is set at -57.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.75. Equity return is now at value -85.30, with -77.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 7.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.