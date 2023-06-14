Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) has jumped by 0.05 compared to previous close of 21.48. Barron’s reported on 06/20/22 that Hungry for a Bargain? Try These 3 Casual Dining Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) Right Now?

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RUTH is at 1.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RUTH is $21.50, which is -$2.24 below the current market price. The public float for RUTH is 31.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.17% of that float. The average trading volume for RUTH on June 14, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

RUTH’s Market Performance

RUTH’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a 0.51% rise in the past month and a 27.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.16% for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.24% for RUTH’s stock, with a 19.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RUTH Trading at 12.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.12%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUTH remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.44. In addition, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. saw 38.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RUTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.21 for the present operating margin

+21.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. stands at +7.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.92. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH), the company’s capital structure generated 200.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.73. Total debt to assets is 40.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.