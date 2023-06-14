Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM)’s stock price has dropped by -9.13 in relation to previous closing price of 8.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RPHM is $25.40, which is $18.37 above than the current price. The public float for RPHM is 23.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume of RPHM on June 14, 2023 was 104.01K shares.

RPHM’s Market Performance

The stock of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) has seen a -11.65% decrease in the past week, with a -2.03% drop in the past month, and a 78.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.35% for RPHM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.18% for RPHM’s stock, with a 78.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPHM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RPHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPHM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $31 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

RPHM Trading at -3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPHM fell by -11.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 241.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPHM starting from O’Donnell Niall, who purchase 125,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on May 08. After this action, O’Donnell Niall now owns 2,188,713 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Cruse Michael, the Chief Operating Officer of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $3.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Cruse Michael is holding 13,697 shares at $25,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPHM

Equity return is now at value -51.10, with -46.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.