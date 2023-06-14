Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for RELY is 138.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On June 14, 2023, RELY’s average trading volume was 965.26K shares.

The stock of Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) has increased by 0.30 when compared to last closing price of 19.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RELY’s Market Performance

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has experienced a 0.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.87% rise in the past month, and a 31.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for RELY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.64% for RELY stock, with a simple moving average of 50.21% for the last 200 days.

RELY Trading at 11.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.81. In addition, Remitly Global Inc. saw 74.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Hug Joshua, who sale 1,959 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jun 07. After this action, Hug Joshua now owns 4,149,774 shares of Remitly Global Inc., valued at $39,189 using the latest closing price.

Hug Joshua, the Chief Operating Officer of Remitly Global Inc., sale 1,898 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Hug Joshua is holding 4,151,733 shares at $37,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.94 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc. stands at -17.45. The total capital return value is set at -24.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.53. Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Remitly Global Inc. (RELY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.